Are you good at drawing? Here's some breaking news that some little guys need somebody to help them go home. Are you ready to rescue them?

Rescue Draw - Drawing & Rope Puzzles is a brand-new drawing rescue game that players need to run their imagination, draw lines with limited ink to rescue stickman from desperate go-home journey. Can you solve the puzzles and take them home safely? Accept the challenge from levels of Rescue Draw - Drawing & Rope Puzzles and show up your intelligence to rescue the stickman now!

Game Features

1. Simple, Fun and Challenging

Line drawing puzzles with one finger control. All the puzzle solving options can be completed with one hand. All you need to do is drawing lines with limited ink to correct the path of stickman. Rescue Draw is easy to start, but hard to master cause the puzzles will become harder and harder as you passing the levels. Dare you challenge these rescue puzzles?

2. Escape from dangers

Innocent stickman are transported to dangers space where full of killing traps. Move your finger, draw lines to protect the stickman from the traps and lead them home.

3. Ink, Line & Rescue Drawing

The ink is limited here, so run your brain and make sure the lines you are drawing is essential for puzzle solving and rescue. Lines are lives for stickman.

4. Hear from You

We are always hearing from players and always give much importance to your words. If you have suggestions, improvements or any idea about the game, dont hesitate, just speak out to us. Its all welcomed.

5. New Levels Weekly

We will keep updating the game and will keep on adding new levels. And we are very glad to hear from players about level designs. If you have excellent ideas, dont forget to contact us, so we can present it to players all over the world.