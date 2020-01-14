In Air Salvage, you are the savior that has to extinguish the wildfires in the hilly forest.

this 20 level adrenaline pumping simulation game has what it take's to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Experience a real simulator and fly from a series of helicopters to choose from with astounding controls, life-like terrain,

the music to help you keep calm and focused.

Be the hero! you gotta be fast to do so or else, its game over! THE CLOCK IS TICKING!

flaunt your quick reflexes.

save distressed hostages along the way. and return to the helipad to progress forward.

Let's hope you enjoy the game as much as we enjoyed building it!

Its a Rescue Helicopter Game which has both Army as well as city helicopters and have different missions to Rescue people from different points. All the rescue helicopter missions are challenging. Rescue Helicopter are well tuned and physics based.

Thanks .Cheers!