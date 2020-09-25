Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Repost for Instagram - Story & Post Saver for Android

By Aromatic Nectarine Free

Developer's Description

By Aromatic Nectarine

Do you ever wish to immortalize an Instagram story or post, and view it without needing constant internet connection?

Use this app to save both stories, and posts. Quickly save with just the touch of a few buttons.

Main Features :

Save as many photos, videos, and stories as you like

Familiar user interface

QuickSave by double-tapping on a saved post

Fast download speed

The app will make sure to get the highest quality version of the post possible

Repost or share any post/story

Note:

Please do not use this app to save/repost stories and posts without the author's permission. Always ask for permission first!

Please respect Instagram's terms of use, linked below:

https://help.instagram.com/581066165581870

This application is not affiliated in any way with Instagram or any of their shareholders. This is a tool application, made for the Instagram app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.89

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 0.89

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now