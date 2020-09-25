Sign in to add and modify your software
Do you ever wish to immortalize an Instagram story or post, and view it without needing constant internet connection?
Use this app to save both stories, and posts. Quickly save with just the touch of a few buttons.
Main Features :
Save as many photos, videos, and stories as you like
Familiar user interface
QuickSave by double-tapping on a saved post
Fast download speed
The app will make sure to get the highest quality version of the post possible
Repost or share any post/story
Note:
Please do not use this app to save/repost stories and posts without the author's permission. Always ask for permission first!
Please respect Instagram's terms of use, linked below:
https://help.instagram.com/581066165581870
This application is not affiliated in any way with Instagram or any of their shareholders. This is a tool application, made for the Instagram app.