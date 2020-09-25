Do you ever wish to immortalize an Instagram story or post, and view it without needing constant internet connection?

Use this app to save both stories, and posts. Quickly save with just the touch of a few buttons.

Main Features :

Save as many photos, videos, and stories as you like

Familiar user interface

QuickSave by double-tapping on a saved post

Fast download speed

The app will make sure to get the highest quality version of the post possible

Repost or share any post/story

Note:

Please do not use this app to save/repost stories and posts without the author's permission. Always ask for permission first!

Please respect Instagram's terms of use, linked below:

https://help.instagram.com/581066165581870

This application is not affiliated in any way with Instagram or any of their shareholders. This is a tool application, made for the Instagram app.