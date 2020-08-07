Join or Sign In

Repair System for Android 2021 (Fix & Booster RAM) for Android

By Kaoukaou Free

Developer's Description

By Kaoukaou

Repair System for Android 2021 (Fix & Booster RAM) is the only all-in-one speed booster and trash cleaner & optimizes your android phone,get memory space and junk(cache) files.

While keeping your device safe from system errors and boot.

Simple Advanced Repair System Android is a simple application makes your mobile phone Android Clean (cleaner) and safe again like it was before, stable and with high performance, repair manual your android phone without waiting for someone else to repair it.

Smart Advanced Repair System Android is one of the most apps of all years, so the application can understand any issues can come from other applications, like make your mobile phone slowdown.

So, the application smart Simple Advanced Repair System Android when start doing the work supposed to do, its repairing and clean battery and android in the same time.

- Repair phone operating systems.

- Analyze and fix any errors of slow-down startup.

- Fix All Problems games.

- Solve software problems Bugs & errors.

* Uninstall Application And Clean Junk Files;

Clean up your phone's junk files After Uninstall application.

* Junk File Cleaner;

Clean up your phone's junk files and speed up your phone.

* Battery Saver

Shows you the high-power APP rankings that are currently running on your phone, and you have the option to turn off background running.

* CPU Cooler & Boot Speedup.

Reduce CPU usage, cool your phone's CPU, save battery power, and increase battery life. It takes only a few seconds to complete the shift from heavy to light.

* Clear cache and optimize the memory.

Pick out all the apps that make up your phone's memory

and give you the option to optimize your memory.

* Smart Cleaner

Smart clean cache.Cleverly and regularly clean up cache files, memory and historical

residual files.

* RAM Cleaner, RAM Booster;

the best app to clean and boost your memory RAM

- Features:

* Calibration of the battery

* Acceleration system

* System Optimizer

* Fixed Android system startup

* Android cleaner and booster

* Ram Booster

* Analyze and fix any errors of slow-down startup.

* Eliminate system slowdowns , Clean memory (RAM) & CPU optimization.

* Fix and Boost RAM & CPU Optimization.

* Boot Speedup.

* Fix All Problems games.

* Analyze and fix any errors of slow-down startup.

* Clear cache and optimize the memory.

* System error checks and repair.

* Android Cleaner

* solve software problems

* Ram Booster extreme speed

* Boost reminder speed for Android

* Ram Cleaner

Full Specifications

What's new in version 17

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
