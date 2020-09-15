The following application will give you a bunch of features that are used for improving the performance of your phone. All android important features are included in this application. Let us discuss each and every feature of this application in detail.

Junk cleaner: Junk files cleaner is the most important feature through which you can clean up all the cache in your phone that can be the empty folder in form of cache occupying extra space in your phone. It helps you to clean all the residual files, unwanted empty files and folders from your android phone. Junk files cleaner-All junk cleaner feature is important now a days as we have to do multi-tasking on our phone so we need high performance speed for that. By removing and terminating all the junk from users phone. You can cool down the processor and get a free space in your phone through cleaning up all the cache from your phone.

CPU cooler: CPU cooler is another important feature of this application in which all the applications that are in process are been closed so you can get maximum performance of your android phone. CPU Cooler can easily cool down your system by ending your all running apps task. Cool your Phone CPU by closing all background application that strains out your battery and uses youre RAM constantly.

Phone Booster:Boost up your phone and play amazing games and do multiple tasks on your phone by getting your phone RAM free from extra burden. Now you can clean up your phone RAM and easily get a high quality speed for your phone. Phone booster-clean your ram and get speedy phone. Boosting up your phone speed is now easy with this application by cleaning your ram.

Power saving: Power saving saves your phone power or battery power by exiting all your running applications. As background application or the application that are launched by user and not killed manually. This feature will kill all the processes running in your phone. Also power savinggives a battery life to be extended by easing your phone through killing of unwanted background apps those are running.

App cleanup: App cleanup is actually an application uninstaller with which you can uninstall all the applications from your phone. You can select any application for uninstalling it from your android mobile device. APK uninstaller or app uninstalling feature list up all the applications and you can delete any application from the phone easily.

Status saver: Status saver for whatsapp. You can easily download all that status images and videos given by your friends in whatsapp. As this status downloader for whatsapp can download all images and videos that you want to save in your gallery. Status saver for whatsapp can download any GIFS that are been uploaded by your friends and family.

Whatsappcleaner : Clean your whatsappby deleting the unwanted files you want to delete from thewhatsapp media easily.Whatsapp cleaner can give you all the whatsapp media separately so you can check and select items for deletion. You can clean all the data from the phone by cleaning up your whatsapp data.

Internet speed test : Internet speed tester can give you the downloading and uploading speed of the internet you are connected. Check your downloading speed in mbps and kbps easily with this application.

Smart charge:This feature lets you improve charging process by notifying you when charge is full so you could avoid over charging. This ultimately results in prolonged battery life.

Deep clean:Free ups the storage by deleting unwanted images, videos, audios, files and packages.