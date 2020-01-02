Repair Android System is a simple tool for android devices free to use, fix Android system issues, it will help you by checking your entire system and fix issues found (Software Issues) so you can have a stable system again and fast to use, the app scan for bugs and damage files and repair them.

Our app have an other tool RAM Cleaner, check your memory RAM and boost it by free space from unusable apps.

You have now two tools, RAM Cleaner and Repair system Android and root privilege not require, for repairing system our app fix issues software not hardware.

If you face trouble by installing our app please be free and contact us before you leave negative feedback, we will reply and try to help you fixing your issues.

--> Features:

* Repair battery (By checking apps that cause draining your battery)

* Repair Android System

* repair (Fix system ui)

* Repair System Android

* Repair System

* Fix System (Make it Stabe and Fast)

* Fix System ui and settings storage

* Fix System Android

* Fix System ui

* Fix System Error

* Repair System Lite

* Scanner

* Fix problem android

* Scanner gratuit

* Fix phone problems

* Fix android issues

* Ram Booster

* Ram Booster Automatic

* Ram Booster 2019

* Fix problem phone

* Ram Booster extreme speed

* Ram Cleaner

* Ram Cleaner huawei

* Battery Calibration

* Battery Information

* Battery Life (Increase standby)