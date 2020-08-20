Sign in to add and modify your software
Renty Agent is handy and time-saving tool for agents who work with car rental services in Dubai. It helps an agent to easily check the availability of a car throughout all main car rental companies located in Dubai without constantly calling them. With this app you can also easily send a request for a car directly to the car rental company avoiding intermediaries and any additional fees.
IMPORTANT: No registration is available directly from the application. In order to sign up you should get a status "Agent" on the website https://renty.ae
The main features of Renty Agent:
1. Checking the availability of a chosen car in real-time without any calls or messages.
2. Choosing several car rental companies simultaneously in order to find the best offer.
3. Convenient reservation and cancellation system.
4. Every car has a profile with a detailed information about it including original photos and all terms & conditions to rent the chosen car.
5. Generation of a backlink for clients through which they can pay online for car rental.
6. Available in 4 languages: English, Arabian, Russian and Chinese.