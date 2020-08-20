Renty Agent is handy and time-saving tool for agents who work with car rental services in Dubai. It helps an agent to easily check the availability of a car throughout all main car rental companies located in Dubai without constantly calling them. With this app you can also easily send a request for a car directly to the car rental company avoiding intermediaries and any additional fees.

IMPORTANT: No registration is available directly from the application. In order to sign up you should get a status "Agent" on the website https://renty.ae

The main features of Renty Agent:

1. Checking the availability of a chosen car in real-time without any calls or messages.

2. Choosing several car rental companies simultaneously in order to find the best offer.

3. Convenient reservation and cancellation system.

4. Every car has a profile with a detailed information about it including original photos and all terms & conditions to rent the chosen car.

5. Generation of a backlink for clients through which they can pay online for car rental.

6. Available in 4 languages: English, Arabian, Russian and Chinese.