Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Renty.ae Agent for iOS

By Ultra Web Design Free

Developer's Description

By Ultra Web Design

Renty Agent is handy and time-saving tool for agents who work with car rental services in Dubai. It helps an agent to easily check the availability of a car throughout all main car rental companies located in Dubai without constantly calling them. With this app you can also easily send a request for a car directly to the car rental company avoiding intermediaries and any additional fees.

IMPORTANT: No registration is available directly from the application. In order to sign up you should get a status "Agent" on the website https://renty.ae

The main features of Renty Agent:

1. Checking the availability of a chosen car in real-time without any calls or messages.

2. Choosing several car rental companies simultaneously in order to find the best offer.

3. Convenient reservation and cancellation system.

4. Every car has a profile with a detailed information about it including original photos and all terms & conditions to rent the chosen car.

5. Generation of a backlink for clients through which they can pay online for car rental.

6. Available in 4 languages: English, Arabian, Russian and Chinese.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now