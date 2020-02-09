X

Remove BG - Background Eraser & Background Editor for Android

By Cute Wallpapers Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Cute Wallpapers Studio

With Remove BG - Remove Background from Photos Auto you can easily remove background from your photos & save the transparent image in Png or Jpg format! The resulting images can be used as stamps with other apps to make a photo-montage, collage or with beautiful Background

Main Features:

Auto Erase - Automatic background eraser

- One Touch Background Removal

Manual Erase - Manual background eraser

- Finger Rub Background Removal

Lasso Eraser (Cut Photos In OR Cut Photos Out)

- Area Selection Background Removal

Restore

- Finger Rub Background Retrieval

Undo, Redo & Zoom

- For accurate result

Image Editing option

- In this tool you will get smoothen, brightness, opacity, contrast and saturation tools.

Change Background - Automatic background changer

- In this photo editor app you will also get an option to change background. You can choose-without background, take background image from camera, pic color from color picker or use background images provided by the app itself.

Save & Share

- Save on SD-Card & Share on Social Media

Disclaimers:

All copyrights reserved to their respective owners.

If you notice that any content in our app violates copyrights than please inform us so that we remove that content.

Privacy Policy: https://sites.google.com/view/cutewallpapersstudio

Contact Us: cute-wallpapers-studio@outlook.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 12
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping