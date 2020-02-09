With Remove BG - Remove Background from Photos Auto you can easily remove background from your photos & save the transparent image in Png or Jpg format! The resulting images can be used as stamps with other apps to make a photo-montage, collage or with beautiful Background

Main Features:

Auto Erase - Automatic background eraser

- One Touch Background Removal

Manual Erase - Manual background eraser

- Finger Rub Background Removal

Lasso Eraser (Cut Photos In OR Cut Photos Out)

- Area Selection Background Removal

Restore

- Finger Rub Background Retrieval

Undo, Redo & Zoom

- For accurate result

Image Editing option

- In this tool you will get smoothen, brightness, opacity, contrast and saturation tools.

Change Background - Automatic background changer

- In this photo editor app you will also get an option to change background. You can choose-without background, take background image from camera, pic color from color picker or use background images provided by the app itself.

Save & Share

- Save on SD-Card & Share on Social Media

Disclaimers:

All copyrights reserved to their respective owners.

If you notice that any content in our app violates copyrights than please inform us so that we remove that content.

Privacy Policy: https://sites.google.com/view/cutewallpapersstudio

Contact Us: cute-wallpapers-studio@outlook.com