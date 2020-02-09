With Remove BG - Remove Background from Photos Auto you can easily remove background from your photos & save the transparent image in Png or Jpg format! The resulting images can be used as stamps with other apps to make a photo-montage, collage or with beautiful Background
Main Features:
Auto Erase - Automatic background eraser
- One Touch Background Removal
Manual Erase - Manual background eraser
- Finger Rub Background Removal
Lasso Eraser (Cut Photos In OR Cut Photos Out)
- Area Selection Background Removal
Restore
- Finger Rub Background Retrieval
Undo, Redo & Zoom
- For accurate result
Image Editing option
- In this tool you will get smoothen, brightness, opacity, contrast and saturation tools.
Change Background - Automatic background changer
- In this photo editor app you will also get an option to change background. You can choose-without background, take background image from camera, pic color from color picker or use background images provided by the app itself.
Save & Share
- Save on SD-Card & Share on Social Media
