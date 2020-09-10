Delete Apps is an easy to use & smart app, which lets you select multiple unwanted apps and uninstall them in one go. This app is perfect for users who have too many junk apps on their phones that are taking up storage and slowing down their devices.

Features of Remove Apps

Lets you bulk uninstall junk apps with one tap.

Comes with a sorting feature that lets you sort apps by name, date & size.

The smart search feature lets you find junk apps in seconds.

Fast & Simple UI

Small APK size with no unnecessary permissions.

Shows additional data like App Size & App installation date

You can delete apps one at a time or select multiple apps, and uninstall in one go.

Kindly email us with any bugs/problems/feature requests which you want this app, You can share your feedback on care@appnextg.com.