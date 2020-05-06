Remote for Fire TV is designed specifically to control Fire TV, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick. Just connect mobile device and a TV or media player to the same Wi-Fi network and you will be able to control it using a mobile device after a simple pairing routine.

Key features:

- Fully functional remote control;

- Works and looks as original remote;

- Automatic connection to a device;

Terms of Use: https://kraftwerk9.com/terms

Disclaimer:

Kraftwerk 9, Inc is not an affiliated entity of Amazon.com Inc. and "Remote for Firestick & Fire TV" application is not an official product of Amazon.com Inc. or its affiliates.