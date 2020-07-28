With this All Samsung TV remote control in phone, control Samsung TV has never been easier! If you are a TV enthusiast who always forget where your Samsung remotes are, this remote for Samsung TV app will help you a lot.

This Samsung TV Remote Control App can set a virtual remote control in your smart phone. It's a smart Remote control for all Samsung TV, which is completely free. You can see this remote's layout is exactly the same as the Samsung TV Remote Control Model. In addition to a real design of the original infrared remote, this universal remote works exactly like the original infrared remote, you can use all the functionality of the real remote control for TV. It supported all series of Samsung TV, such as Samsung K-series Tizen TVs (2016 and later) and A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J series Samsung TVs with IR interface (So it named Samsung remote control ir), etc.

Features:

Suitable remote for all Samsung smart TV.

Time-saving debugging remote button.

Easy to add TV remote, easy to control TV.

Multiple remote control additions, switch whenever.

How to use: (Remote TV)

Add Samsung Remote Control for TV -- Enter App homepage, click "ADD A REMOTE" to add the universal TV remote control.

Choose Samsung TV Model -- Choose your TV model in "CHOOSE MODE" page, or click "SKIP" button to test from the first model in the model list.

Test Remote for Samsung TV -- Enter "TEST BUTTON" page, tap the button, make sure TV responds. (Click the button in the test area, there is vibration feedback.)

Named Samsung TV Remote -- If the TV responding correctly, click "YES" button, and named the Samsung remote control for TV as you want.

Use Samsung Remote App -- Point your phone's IR blaster directly at the Samsung TV like with the original infrared remote.

Additional operation tips: (Remote TV)

Add More Samsung Remote Control TV -- Add multiple remote control.

Switch Samsung remote -- Switch the remote control at any time.

Which remote control stays when you exit, the next remote display will be displayed.

If it is not the remote control interface when exiting, the last saved Samsung remote control interface is displayed by default.

Disclaimer:

This universal remote control is NOT affiliated with or endorsed by Samsung or any other developers and this app is an unofficial product.

Our All Samsung TV Remote Control - Smart Remote App requires IR blaster, you should have a built-in IR transmitter or external infrared to control the TV.