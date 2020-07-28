Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Remote control for Samsung TV - Smart & Free for Android

By Universal Electric Appliances Remote Control Free

Developer's Description

By Universal Electric Appliances Remote Control

With this All Samsung TV remote control in phone, control Samsung TV has never been easier! If you are a TV enthusiast who always forget where your Samsung remotes are, this remote for Samsung TV app will help you a lot.

This Samsung TV Remote Control App can set a virtual remote control in your smart phone. It's a smart Remote control for all Samsung TV, which is completely free. You can see this remote's layout is exactly the same as the Samsung TV Remote Control Model. In addition to a real design of the original infrared remote, this universal remote works exactly like the original infrared remote, you can use all the functionality of the real remote control for TV. It supported all series of Samsung TV, such as Samsung K-series Tizen TVs (2016 and later) and A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J series Samsung TVs with IR interface (So it named Samsung remote control ir), etc.

Features:

Suitable remote for all Samsung smart TV.

Time-saving debugging remote button.

Easy to add TV remote, easy to control TV.

Multiple remote control additions, switch whenever.

How to use: (Remote TV)

Add Samsung Remote Control for TV -- Enter App homepage, click "ADD A REMOTE" to add the universal TV remote control.

Choose Samsung TV Model -- Choose your TV model in "CHOOSE MODE" page, or click "SKIP" button to test from the first model in the model list.

Test Remote for Samsung TV -- Enter "TEST BUTTON" page, tap the button, make sure TV responds. (Click the button in the test area, there is vibration feedback.)

Named Samsung TV Remote -- If the TV responding correctly, click "YES" button, and named the Samsung remote control for TV as you want.

Use Samsung Remote App -- Point your phone's IR blaster directly at the Samsung TV like with the original infrared remote.

Additional operation tips: (Remote TV)

Add More Samsung Remote Control TV -- Add multiple remote control.

Switch Samsung remote -- Switch the remote control at any time.

Which remote control stays when you exit, the next remote display will be displayed.

If it is not the remote control interface when exiting, the last saved Samsung remote control interface is displayed by default.

Disclaimer:

This universal remote control is NOT affiliated with or endorsed by Samsung or any other developers and this app is an unofficial product.

Our All Samsung TV Remote Control - Smart Remote App requires IR blaster, you should have a built-in IR transmitter or external infrared to control the TV.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 8
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now