Remote Control For Xiaomi TV-Box/Kodi for Android

By Frillapps Free

Developer's Description

By Frillapps

FREE edition for a limited time

**DISCLAIMER

This app is not the official Xiaomi app.

It was designed with care to try and bring Xiaomi users an overall better experience

**** IMPORTANT ****

This app needs your phone to have Infrared sensor

Not sure what this means? you can try downloading the app and see if it works

Your remote is missing? Just ask us for it from the app

Features:

* SAVE your favorite remotes for easy access

* NO installation, just click and play

* AMAZING design with cool & easy interface

Have questions? remote isn't working?

Please feel free to contact us on ozvi.inc@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.8.4

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 8.8.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

