FREE edition for a limited time
**DISCLAIMER
This app is not the official Xiaomi app.
It was designed with care to try and bring Xiaomi users an overall better experience
**** IMPORTANT ****
This app needs your phone to have Infrared sensor
Not sure what this means? you can try downloading the app and see if it works
Your remote is missing? Just ask us for it from the app
Features:
* SAVE your favorite remotes for easy access
* NO installation, just click and play
* AMAZING design with cool & easy interface
Have questions? remote isn't working?
Please feel free to contact us on ozvi.inc@gmail.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.