FREE edition for a limited time

**DISCLAIMER

This app is not the official Xiaomi app.

It was designed with care to try and bring Xiaomi users an overall better experience

**** IMPORTANT ****

This app needs your phone to have Infrared sensor

Not sure what this means? you can try downloading the app and see if it works

Your remote is missing? Just ask us for it from the app

Features:

* SAVE your favorite remotes for easy access

* NO installation, just click and play

* AMAZING design with cool & easy interface

Have questions? remote isn't working?

Please feel free to contact us on ozvi.inc@gmail.com