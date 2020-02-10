Suppose you don't have the latest software version on your phone. Sure it works well at some, but it can't do everything it is intended to do. Also, Suppose there is a huge flaw in the software version that you have making you vulnerable to all types of attacks.

Suppose the manufacturer makes an updated version of the software and all you have to do is accept it. Once you do, the old, broken software is uninstalled and perfect one takes its place. This new software pretty much runs itself, makes your phone last forever, and so much more.

This is a metaphor for the God less broken life and conversely, the gracious faith-filled Life in Christ Jesus.

Whether you are a born again believer or you're curious about Jesus, download this evangelical toolbox. Tools include: the Bible, a gospel overview, nearby churches, database of Christ followers you can contact, quiz on salvation, videos, digital church invitation, and prayers.

Remind is made with the evangelist in mind. This is your digital toolbox for spreading the Gospel in person and online. This app is made to assist you in understanding the Bible, salvation, and what Jesus Christ has done, is doing, and will do.

Daily Benefits to God's Children (Not necessarily included)

+ Right living coming from right believing.

+ Fruits and Gifts of the Holy Spirit.

+ Love based Faith

+ Faith in God.

As you may know, Adam was Made with a righteous nature. Sin was introduced by disbelief & disobedience; the rebellious line of thought Adam and Eve followed was "Did God really say?". Since we are descendants of them, we inherited a sinful nature. This mentality is based on pride & rebellion and people try to fix this by laws, works, & sacrifices.

Side effects of sin consciousness include: toxic thoughts, wrong beliefs, condemnation, lack of love, guilt, shame, inferiority, fear, failure, and rejection. Because no one could follow the law (think about the 10 commandments), God sent Jesus to fulfill the law. From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible describes our Salvation through Jesus. Jesus showed He Loves us by his life, death & resurrection. He forgave our sins. By His Grace, He paid the penalty and took the punishment for our sins. He gave us His Righteousness and all that we need becomes available by faith.

The Revelation of Jesus Christ is that you are released from the mindset of Adam. You are a new person by receiving His gifts of Grace and Righteousness. Satan is overcome by the Blood of the Lamb and the word of your testimony. Nothing separates you from the love of God. He is the True Vine, you are the branch.

I want to encourage you to read the Bible and let it speak for itself. Download this app. Keep God first place.