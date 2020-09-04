The DOST Courseware is a locally-produced, all-original Filipino highly interactive multimedia educational application packages available both in Windows and Android versions, conceptualized, digitized and produced as spearheaded by the Science Education Institute (SEI-DOST) in partnership with the Advanced Science and Technology Institute (ASTI-DOST) and in cooperation with the Department of Education (DepEd), Philippine Normal University (PNU) and University of the Philippines-National Institute for Science and Mathematics Education (UP-NISMED), which aims to develop information and communication technology learning innovation to support the upgrading and improvement of science and mathematics education in the country. The DOST Courseware are provided for free to schools and are also made available online as supplemental resources for teachers and student as a fun and interactive approach to e-learning and blended learning.

Grade 1 6 Mathematics (2nd Edition) The K-12 aligned Grades 1-6 Mathematics DOST Courseware is composed of 60 lessons in mathematics. Modules are divided into three parts: Activities, Fixing Skills and Evaluation and features student-characters Aida, Dan, Ed and Tessa.