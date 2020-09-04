Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Relating Decimals & Fractions for Android

By DOST - Science Education Institute Free

Developer's Description

By DOST - Science Education Institute

The DOST Courseware is a locally-produced, all-original Filipino highly interactive multimedia educational application packages available both in Windows and Android versions, conceptualized, digitized and produced as spearheaded by the Science Education Institute (SEI-DOST) in partnership with the Advanced Science and Technology Institute (ASTI-DOST) and in cooperation with the Department of Education (DepEd), Philippine Normal University (PNU) and University of the Philippines-National Institute for Science and Mathematics Education (UP-NISMED), which aims to develop information and communication technology learning innovation to support the upgrading and improvement of science and mathematics education in the country. The DOST Courseware are provided for free to schools and are also made available online as supplemental resources for teachers and student as a fun and interactive approach to e-learning and blended learning.

Grade 1 6 Mathematics (2nd Edition) The K-12 aligned Grades 1-6 Mathematics DOST Courseware is composed of 60 lessons in mathematics. Modules are divided into three parts: Activities, Fixing Skills and Evaluation and features student-characters Aida, Dan, Ed and Tessa.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now