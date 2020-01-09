Lead your dynasty to victory in the new digital adaptation of the acclaimed board game!

Found an Empire

Lead your dynasty to victory in the Warring States period of ancient China in the new digital adaptation of the acclaimed board game from Tigris & Euphrates designer Reiner Knizia.

Build & Conquer

Conflict is inevitable as your influence expands. Wage war upon neighboring states to slow their growth, and build spectacular pagodas to increase your own prestige. How will your reign be remembered?

Balance in All Things

Expand your civilization by placing tiles that represent the five facets of a thriving kingdom:

Governors - Keep the peace and quell revolts with a strong civic leadership!

Soldiers - Defend your growing empire -- or wage war upon your neighbors!

Farmers - Cultivate the banks of the Yellow and Yangtze rivers!

Traders - Acquire the resources your people need to prosper!

Artisans - Shape the culture of your dynasty and inspire your citizens!

Your legacy will be judged by your weakest category, so a wise leader must maintain harmony to achieve victory!

Praise for the physical board game:

"It's all very strategic as you build kingdoms and decide the best moment to attack. The game is very intense. It's delicious stress." - The Dice Tower

"Yellow & Yangtze is just awesome. Because you're trying to get a balance of all different colors, it's not just a tug-of-war back-and-forth. There's sort of this circular cyle of motion of different colors that people are going for, and it really makes the game super enjoyable. Overall, this game is amazing." - Board Game Geek

"An exceptional thematic work. Yellow & Yangtze condenses many many years of historical upheaval into a gripping hour of satisfying hobby." - PlayerElimination

2019 Dire Wolf Digital, under license from Dr. Reiner Knizia.

Yellow & Yangtze Dr. Reiner Knizia, 2018. All rights reserved.

https://www.knizia.de