Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
RefTime provides two features relevant to soccer (Fuball) referees:
1) Game Timer is a count up timer, set game length through touch or the crown. RefTime calculates half length. RefTime ignores stoppage time in displaying start of second half. E.g. A 90 minute game with 3 minutes 1st half stoppage, 2nd half starts at 45:00
2) Interval training timer for run training. Designed with the fitness test in mind. Provides for Run/Walk(jog) intervals. Allows for 2 segments with maximum time of 10 minutes each and a maximum of 40 intervals.
-> Runs in foreground
-> Allow RefTime to have access to Health
-> Use force touch to prematurely end a game or workout
-> Stoppage time has a haptic reminder once a minute
-> Training segments have 2 countdown haptic except for short segments
-> Easy to use, try it first before your first game
http://monkeycorridor/reftime