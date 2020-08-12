Join or Sign In

RefTime: Game & Fitness Timers for iOS

By ToddLa $2.99

RefTime provides two features relevant to soccer (Fuball) referees:

1) Game Timer is a count up timer, set game length through touch or the crown. RefTime calculates half length. RefTime ignores stoppage time in displaying start of second half. E.g. A 90 minute game with 3 minutes 1st half stoppage, 2nd half starts at 45:00

2) Interval training timer for run training. Designed with the fitness test in mind. Provides for Run/Walk(jog) intervals. Allows for 2 segments with maximum time of 10 minutes each and a maximum of 40 intervals.

-> Runs in foreground

-> Allow RefTime to have access to Health

-> Use force touch to prematurely end a game or workout

-> Stoppage time has a haptic reminder once a minute

-> Training segments have 2 countdown haptic except for short segments

-> Easy to use, try it first before your first game

http://monkeycorridor/reftime

What's new in version 2.0

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone and iPod touch.

