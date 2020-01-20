The Redwood National and State Parks app by Chimani guides you to through the tallest trees on earth, along with vast prairies, oak woodlands, wild riverways, and nearly 40 miles of pristine coastline. The app includes:

expert-written details on the park's unique points of interest (POIs)

GPS-enabled maps that work without a cell/wifi connection and can be custom edited and annotated

calendar of Ranger-led events

sunrise/sunsets times and top viewing locations

photo gallery loaded with stunning park images

detailed descriptions of the park's many hiking trails

information on dining, lodging, restrooms, picnicking, in-park transportation, bicycling, and other in-park activities

"Where Am I?" locator function for the entire park (note: does not work on non-GPS enabled devices)

Other features include:

Easy-to-use interface with menus based on universal national park symbols.

Push notifications for park-related news, alerts, and events.

Lightning-fast search engine to quickly find information.

Tag your favorite park sights.

Collect points and earn badges for visiting parks and points of interest, tagging your favorites, and recording parks youve already visited.

Android Permissions Request Explanation

For human readable explanations on why this Chimani app is requesting various permissions on your device, please refer to our privacy policy at http://www.chimani.com/privacy.html.

*** This app requires an initial Internet connection to download photos (either Wifi or cellular). ***