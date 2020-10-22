Sign in to add and modify your software
This application provides a collection of the best and most popular songs of Red Velvet. This Red Velvet 2019 Offline + Lyric application you can use offline without an internet connection. The application comes with lyrics to guide you singing with Red Velvet.
Application Features:
* Offline MP3
* HD quality MP3s
* Many song choices
* Full Lyrics
* Auto Repeat, Shuffle mode
Songs List:
- Bad Boy
- Red Flavor
- Peek-A-Boo
- RBB (Really Bad Boy)
- Power Up
- Russian Roulette
- You Better Know
- Happiness
- Rookie
- One Of These Nights
- Be Natural
- Butterflies
- Would U
- Dumb Dumb
- Ice Cream Cake
- Wow Thing
Disclaimer:
=> This application contains content of Red Velvet songs that are spread freely and free on the internet
=> Content in the form of music and images is not the copyright of the developer
=> Damage due to incorrect use of the application is the responsibility of the user
=> Notify us if you are the official owner of content contained in this application, we will gladly delete content from the playlist in the application.
=> Developers and official content owners have no specific agreement in publishing applications