Red Velvet 2019 Offline + Lyric | Zim-Zim zalabim for Android

By ngalap Free

Developer's Description

By ngalap

This application provides a collection of the best and most popular songs of Red Velvet. This Red Velvet 2019 Offline + Lyric application you can use offline without an internet connection. The application comes with lyrics to guide you singing with Red Velvet.

Application Features:

* Offline MP3

* HD quality MP3s

* Many song choices

* Full Lyrics

* Auto Repeat, Shuffle mode

Songs List:

- Bad Boy

- Red Flavor

- Peek-A-Boo

- RBB (Really Bad Boy)

- Power Up

- Russian Roulette

- You Better Know

- Happiness

- Rookie

- One Of These Nights

- Be Natural

- Butterflies

- Would U

- Dumb Dumb

- Ice Cream Cake

- Wow Thing

Disclaimer:

=> This application contains content of Red Velvet songs that are spread freely and free on the internet

=> Content in the form of music and images is not the copyright of the developer

=> Damage due to incorrect use of the application is the responsibility of the user

=> Notify us if you are the official owner of content contained in this application, we will gladly delete content from the playlist in the application.

=> Developers and official content owners have no specific agreement in publishing applications

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
