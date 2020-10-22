This application provides a collection of the best and most popular songs of Red Velvet. This Red Velvet 2019 Offline + Lyric application you can use offline without an internet connection. The application comes with lyrics to guide you singing with Red Velvet.

Application Features:

* Offline MP3

* HD quality MP3s

* Many song choices

* Full Lyrics

* Auto Repeat, Shuffle mode

Songs List:

- Bad Boy

- Red Flavor

- Peek-A-Boo

- RBB (Really Bad Boy)

- Power Up

- Russian Roulette

- You Better Know

- Happiness

- Rookie

- One Of These Nights

- Be Natural

- Butterflies

- Would U

- Dumb Dumb

- Ice Cream Cake

- Wow Thing

Disclaimer:

=> This application contains content of Red Velvet songs that are spread freely and free on the internet

=> Content in the form of music and images is not the copyright of the developer

=> Damage due to incorrect use of the application is the responsibility of the user

=> Notify us if you are the official owner of content contained in this application, we will gladly delete content from the playlist in the application.

=> Developers and official content owners have no specific agreement in publishing applications