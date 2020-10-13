Take advantage of Red Johnson's Chronicles at just 1,99 : An exceptional reduction of 60%!

You play the role of Red Johnson, a private detective who is trying to find his place in the corrupted city of Metropolis. You are taken on by the police who want you to solve a murder with no corpse.

Discover Metropolis, its unique atmosphere and get to know the rules quickly if you want to survive! It's up to you to look for clues, interrogate the witnesses and put the evidence together in order to find the perpetrator.You'll also have to use your logic to solve the different enigmas, and occasionally, you'll have to use your fists.

- Solve various puzzles to advance through the game

- Analyze the clues and use your logic to complete your investigation successfully!

- Know the right way to speak to witnesses and sort out the truth from the lies

- An adventure game in a brutal world where you'll need to learn how to fight!

