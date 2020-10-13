Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Red Johnson's Chronicles: Full for Android

By Anuman Interactive $1.99

Developer's Description

By Anuman Interactive

Take advantage of Red Johnson's Chronicles at just 1,99 : An exceptional reduction of 60%!

You play the role of Red Johnson, a private detective who is trying to find his place in the corrupted city of Metropolis. You are taken on by the police who want you to solve a murder with no corpse.

Discover Metropolis, its unique atmosphere and get to know the rules quickly if you want to survive! It's up to you to look for clues, interrogate the witnesses and put the evidence together in order to find the perpetrator.You'll also have to use your logic to solve the different enigmas, and occasionally, you'll have to use your fists.

- Solve various puzzles to advance through the game

- Analyze the clues and use your logic to complete your investigation successfully!

- Know the right way to speak to witnesses and sort out the truth from the lies

- An adventure game in a brutal world where you'll need to learn how to fight!

FOLLOW US!

MICROIDS

On twitter.com/microids_off

On facebook.com/microids

On www.microids.com/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now