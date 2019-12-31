Download for free and gain unlimited access to sports recruiters and athletes. What athlete hasn't felt that they didn't receive the proper exposure? Every football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, track and soccer player. Recruiter's Black Book (RBB) is an app that was designed to help athletes gain more exposure for potential recruiters. RBB was designed by Tyrone Ivery, a Gulf War Veteran and an Alumini of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Tyrone's nephew who was a former highschool football player and played college football at a Division 1 university, his nephew also received offers from numerous colleges out of the state, he ended up coming to A&M- Commerce after A&M found out about him from the college he was attending. A&M-Commerce and Tyrone's hometown that his nephew played football for was only 20 miles away from each other. in 2017, Tyrone was attending his Alumini's homecoming, while he was there he began to conversate with one of the football coaches and through that conversation, Tyrone learned about the journey of his nephew from the original college he was attending to making the transfer to A&M-Commerce. The coach stated, "it was ashame that schools that close didn't communicate." After this conversation, Tyrone began to brainstorm and talking to other sports fan in the community that felt the same way. Recruiter's Black Book has many reasons to be resourceful for an athlete, coach, and recruiter. This app will cause athletes, coaches and recruiters to be more involved, athletes will have a direct line to coaches and recruiters, save time, save money, and create acommon ground. What if a simple app could give you direct access to potential athletes, coaches and recruiters? Even better what if RBB has easy access and a tutorial that is easy to use? What if RBB could send alerts and new messages to your phone? Recruiter's Black Book is the app for you. Let's take a look at the many uses of Recruiter's Black Book. Sports fans can keep up with their favorite athletes and current sporting news. RBB can be used by athletes, coaches and recruiters to give quick updates. Athletes with their parent's permission if under age, can upload their stats and videos to be seen by coaches and recruiters. Take a look at Recruiter's Black Book and let recruitment began at your fingertips.