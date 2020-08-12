Sign in to add and modify your software
A beautiful and handy sound recorder that brings perfect sound quality.
Recordr allows to record long session without time limit, supports multiple audio output formats and multiple choices of application themes.
Features
Recording profiles: raw data, lecture recorder, noise capturer, interview recorder. You can create your own and define what you need:
Gain factor: control sound louder or softer
Skip silence: control decibel level to skip sound recorded
Noise filtered
Remove echo
Audio formats: wav, aac (compress upto 90% without degrading sound quality), 3gpp, amr, mp3, mp4
Sample rate 48kHz, 44kHz, 16kHz, 8 kHz
Channel: stereo, mono
Theme: include 35 beautiful themes for you to select.
Android Wear: Recording audio right on your watch and wear devices.
Share, easy to share recordings to:
Other devices through bluetooth
Friends through email, message
Automatically upload recording files to Google Drive
Handy widgets allow to record from your home screen. Support resizable widget 1x1, 2x1, 2x2.
Advanced settings:
Invisible recordings to music player
Recording file naming convention
Note: mp4 format is a video format. Recordr encodes recording timestamp as images and be able to upload to Youtube and other video platform.
Permissions
- Microphone: use hardware to capture audio
- Storage: write recording files to external storage
- Contacts: to sign-in with Google Drive and automatically upload to cloud
- Internet: upload to Google Drive