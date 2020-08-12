Join or Sign In

Recordr - Smart & Powerful Sound Recorder Pro for Android

By AntTek Mobile Free

Developer's Description

A beautiful and handy sound recorder that brings perfect sound quality.

Recordr allows to record long session without time limit, supports multiple audio output formats and multiple choices of application themes.

Features

Recording profiles: raw data, lecture recorder, noise capturer, interview recorder. You can create your own and define what you need:

Gain factor: control sound louder or softer

Skip silence: control decibel level to skip sound recorded

Noise filtered

Remove echo

Audio formats: wav, aac (compress upto 90% without degrading sound quality), 3gpp, amr, mp3, mp4

Sample rate 48kHz, 44kHz, 16kHz, 8 kHz

Channel: stereo, mono

Theme: include 35 beautiful themes for you to select.

Android Wear: Recording audio right on your watch and wear devices.

Share, easy to share recordings to:

Other devices through bluetooth

Friends through email, message

Automatically upload recording files to Google Drive

Handy widgets allow to record from your home screen. Support resizable widget 1x1, 2x1, 2x2.

Advanced settings:

Invisible recordings to music player

Recording file naming convention

Note: mp4 format is a video format. Recordr encodes recording timestamp as images and be able to upload to Youtube and other video platform.

Permissions

- Microphone: use hardware to capture audio

- Storage: write recording files to external storage

- Contacts: to sign-in with Google Drive and automatically upload to cloud

- Internet: upload to Google Drive

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

