Recontact Istanbul is back!

MORE THAN JUST CUT-SCENES: AN INTERACTIVE MOBILE CINEMA

The first cinematographic mobile game of the world, Eyes of Sky will offer a brand new interactive cinema experience.

Instead of the former type of video games, in which only the videos of cut-scenes are real but the game designs only settle with photographs or animations, Eyes of Skys videos can be interfered with and are interactive and its thriller that is shot in real locations with real actors. You will not only witness a comprehensive murder investigation but also become the actor/actress in the leading role in a mobile movie you have never experienced before with the superintendent Ersin (Fikret Kukan).

The most mysterious city in the world, Istanbul is hosting the game with its historical textures and secrets.

INTERACTIVE DETECTIVE MOVIE SIMULATION

Try to push the limits of your attention, patience and intellect while trying to identify suspects with the related descriptions through security cameras, interrogate them and determine suspicious answers and collect evidence regarding the investigation via decrypted hundreds of photos, videos and diary entries.

Bringing together leading names of the movie sector including Fikret Kukan, Haldun Boysan, Gke Suyabatmaz, Emre Mutlu and Halim Ercan, the script doctor and consultant of Eyes of Sky is the world-renowned detective novel author, Ahmet mit.

DYNAMICS OF THE RENEWED GAME

Recontact Istanbul II: Eyes Of Sky has a brand new dynamic, which is the level of your unique intuition. Each wrong move you make during the game will consume your level of intutition. Therefore, you need to be extra careful while interrogating suspects and reviewing files. Do not forget that attention, an inquisitive spirit, patience and intelligence is of utmost importance in this game.

AN ORDINARY MURDER, A BODY FULL OF SECRETS

The experienced superintendent Ersin (Fikret Kukan), is notified of the homicide of Ece (Gke Suyabatmaz), together with the security camera footage yet, when he arrives at the crime scene, there is no body. After examining the footage, it is evident that Ece was murdered by her ex-husband Serkan Aksoy (Emre Mutlu) yet, Ece still contains another mystery that needs to be solved. This is the unfound body, which cannot be seen by the security cameras as well. Sekans testimony rejects all accusations of murder and the unusual situation motivates Ersin to dig deeper. However, this suspicious situation is more than just a murder. As the investigation gets deeper and as he reviews all decrypted foodtage, Ersin finds himself in a dead-end and among extraordinary secrets.

A NEW MEDIA ART FROM AN INNOVATIVE TEAM

Eyes of Sky is directed by the new media artist Eray Din, who also designed the game and wrote the script.

His sister, Simay Din, who sits at the producers seat is also the founder of Women in Games. The developer and the person in charge of the software is the experienced Developer Can Aksoy. The soundtrack was recorded by Serta zgm and Gnta zdemir from Kaybedenler Kulb. VFX Design made by Mutlu ada Usta (Master VFX)