Reboot to recovery/Bootloader (root) for Android

By Tech Tool Free

Developer's Description

By Tech Tool

Easy Recovery Easy Bootloader with one tap

With a single button you can reboot to the Recovery Menu, Bootloader menu, Fastboot mode to flash or install new ROMs, kernels, and tools, No need to search for the recovery reboot method or hold hardware buttons combination.

Important notes:

- This app use command lines so it require a rooted device to work, so please don't leave bad reviews if you don't have root !

- We are not responsible for any negative results of using the "Revovery Mode" or "Download mode", our app will just restart your device to these modes, if you don't know what you are doing, don't access these modes!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.5

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 3.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
