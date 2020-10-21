Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Rebecca's for iOS

By Rebecca's Cafe Free

Developer's Description

By Rebecca's Cafe

The Rebeccas Cafe App is here! Now you can pay for your meal with your phone, earn rewards for purchases and bonus events, and get access to exclusive offers. Just download the app here to get started!

Features:

- Pay with the app at participating Rebeccas Cafe locations

- Earn rewards along the way

- Discover and redeem exclusive in-app offers

- Find locations near you using the store locator

The Rebeccas App is currently accepted at the following locations (check back soon for more locations!)

- Newton, MA (Riverside Center)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.8.0.3122

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 5.8.0.3122

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now