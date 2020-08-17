This is a free weather app for androidproviding live weather information and detailed weather reports for you.

With this weather live app, you can check weather anytime and anywhere.

With this weather app, you can get daily and hourly forecasts, severe weather alerts, daily weather updates, fancy clock weather widgets, weather news, and global weather.

Features:

Realtime local temperature checker & live local weather

This clock weather app displays weather temperature based on your current location. You can also add more cities to your city list, so that you can check global weather anytime.

Hourly forecasts

Before you go out, you can check this weather free app to get prepared for unexpected weather changes. In addition, you can also check hourly temperature and rain probability to plan your outdoor activities.

Daily weather

Besides, you can also check daily forecasts (7 day weather forecasts) with this temperature app. With this accurate weather report app, you wont get caught in the rain again!

So in other word, you can see it as a rain app or storm tracker app as it can inform you of these severe weather ahead of time.

Distinctive clock weather widgets & weather themes

This weather pro app is packed with different weather themes and temperature clock widgets to decorate your home screen. In addition, these weather widgets for android also display information like accurate outside temperature, forecasts, sunrise time and sunset time and humidity.

Meanwhile, these weather clock widgets come in different styles and themes, like battery widget, digital clock weather and transparent weather widgets. Youll definitely find one you love!

Free weather radar

In our store, you can also find some widgets with free radar. With the help of weather satellite map, you can check weather more intuitively. With animated weather map, you can check whether a thunderstorm is coming.

Detailed weather updates

In this daily and hourly weather app, you can get more than just temperatures and clock. You can check humidity, visibility, UV index, air pressure, wind speed, sunrise time, sunset time in different units.

Global weather coverage

You can check world weather very easily. You can get check weather USA, weather UK, Canada weather, Australia weather. You can add cities like New York weather, Chicago temperature, Washington, London, Berlin, New Delhi, Sydney, Ottawa, Boston.

Weather news

This weather world app is not just about weather. In this temperature checker, you can get the latest news covering society, entertainment and sports.

Daily weather updates brief

Users can choose to receive daily weather updates brief in the morning and evening to check weather today and weather tomorrow.

Stay in touch

If you would like to help with the translation and localization, please write to: weather_support@amberweather.com