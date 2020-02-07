39 unique high quality and effective Squirrel Calls right in your pocket. You can play them individually.

The real Squirrel calls app provides you REAL Squirrel hunting calls at your fingertips. These Squirrel calls are clear, crisp and recorded from REAL Squirrel. 39 unique Squirrel calls included. Connect the app to your speaker and amplifier system to play the Squirrel hunting calls loud.

Bluetooth Compatible.

Included Calls:

Grey Squirrel Distress

Flying Squirrel

Belding Squirrel

Squirrel Distress

Red Squirrel Distress

Red Squirrel Roars

Squirrel Barks

Antelope Squirrel Chattering.mp3

Chickaree Squirrel Chattering.mp3

eastern gray.mp3

flying squirrel chirping.mp3

Funambulus_pennanti1_bark.wav

Funambulus_pennanti2_trill.wav

Gray Squirrel 2.mp3

Gray Squirrel.mp3

gray.mp3

myst squirrel.wav

Rock Squirrel Chattering.mp3

rock.mp3

rocksq1.wav

Spermophilus_citellus_repertoire.wav

Spermophilus_fulvus1_alarm.wav

Sciurus_vulgaris1_alarm.wav

Spermophilus_suslicus1_alarm.wav

Spermophilus_fulvus3_chirr.wav

Spermophilus_fulvus4_repertoire.wav

Spermophilus_fulvus2_scream.wav

Spermophilus_pygmaeus1_alarm.wav

Spermophilus_erythrogenys1.wav

Spermophilus_suslicus4_repertoire.wav

Spermophilus_pygmaeus2_threat.wav

Spermophilus_erythrogenys2.wav

Spermophilus_suslicus3_grunt.wav

Squirrel Barks 1.mp3

Squirrel Chattering (2).mp3

squirrel chattering.mp3

squirrel chattering2.mp3

Squirrel Chatterings.mp3

Squirrel Distress (3).mp3

Squirrel Distress 2.mp3

Squirrel Distress.mp3

Squirrel eastern gray.mp3

squirrel in forest.mp3

squirrel sound.mp3

Squirrel.mp3

western gray.mp3