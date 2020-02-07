39 unique high quality and effective Squirrel Calls right in your pocket. You can play them individually.
The real Squirrel calls app provides you REAL Squirrel hunting calls at your fingertips. These Squirrel calls are clear, crisp and recorded from REAL Squirrel. 39 unique Squirrel calls included. Connect the app to your speaker and amplifier system to play the Squirrel hunting calls loud.
Bluetooth Compatible.
Included Calls:
Grey Squirrel Distress
Flying Squirrel
Belding Squirrel
Squirrel Distress
Red Squirrel Distress
Red Squirrel Roars
Squirrel Barks
Antelope Squirrel Chattering.mp3
Chickaree Squirrel Chattering.mp3
eastern gray.mp3
flying squirrel chirping.mp3
Funambulus_pennanti1_bark.wav
Funambulus_pennanti2_trill.wav
Gray Squirrel 2.mp3
Gray Squirrel.mp3
gray.mp3
myst squirrel.wav
Rock Squirrel Chattering.mp3
rock.mp3
rocksq1.wav
Spermophilus_citellus_repertoire.wav
Spermophilus_fulvus1_alarm.wav
Sciurus_vulgaris1_alarm.wav
Spermophilus_suslicus1_alarm.wav
Spermophilus_fulvus3_chirr.wav
Spermophilus_fulvus4_repertoire.wav
Spermophilus_fulvus2_scream.wav
Spermophilus_pygmaeus1_alarm.wav
Spermophilus_erythrogenys1.wav
Spermophilus_suslicus4_repertoire.wav
Spermophilus_pygmaeus2_threat.wav
Spermophilus_erythrogenys2.wav
Spermophilus_suslicus3_grunt.wav
Squirrel Barks 1.mp3
Squirrel Chattering (2).mp3
squirrel chattering.mp3
squirrel chattering2.mp3
Squirrel Chatterings.mp3
Squirrel Distress (3).mp3
Squirrel Distress 2.mp3
Squirrel Distress.mp3
Squirrel eastern gray.mp3
squirrel in forest.mp3
squirrel sound.mp3
Squirrel.mp3
western gray.mp3
