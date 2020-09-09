Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Real Shooting King:Jungle War 2019 for Android

By MK Games Studio Free

Developer's Description

By MK Games Studio

Real Shooting King Jungle War 2019 is the best FPS Game on Android. You have ever played most of the Shooting games, But it is unique Shooting game with fantastic Environments and latest new design on Play Store.

Time to kill with gun attacks and sniper rifle. Real Shooting King:Jungle War 2019 is free game in which locate the position of enemies by using mini-map and kill them to complete the level.

Game include Two large Environments:

City Environment

Jungle Environment

It is your Choice to Select the Environment according to desire and fulfill the target to get Level Completion. Save yourself from Terrorist attack, Kill All the enemies with different techniques and planning and become the Real Shooter over the world.

Its your time to test your shooting skills with new shooting game, Lets come to get more Fun!!

KEY FEATURES:

* First Person Shooting

* Modren weapon

* mini-map

* Realistic jungle

* HD graphics

* Smooth and easy Controls

* Amazing sound effects

* Two Large Environments

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Free
Parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown.
Android
PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Fortnite

Free
Build, arm yourself, and survive the epic Battle Royale.
Android
Fortnite

Temple Run 2

Free
Navigate perilous cliffs, zip lines, mines, and forests as you try to escape with the cursed idol.
Android
Temple Run 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

$6.99
Save your family and take control of the streets.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now