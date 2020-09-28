Join or Sign In

Real Recipe Cake Maker & Decorate - Girls Games for Android

By kids GamesOn Free

Developer's Description

By kids GamesOn

Real Recipe Cake Maker & Decorate - Girls Games

.....Hello Girls and Kids!welcome to our world......

Oh!Leo is hungry and the MOmmy is not at home....Help Mia to make food for Leo....

Leo wants to eat cake..but Mia is not a good chef...Help Mia to make a delicious cake..

Cake is a type of sweet food that is often served in lunch or dinner,in any occassion

like birthdays,parties or in weddings...generally considered as bakery item..

In this cake game,you are going to learn that how to bake a mouth watering cake...

lets make a cake by taking sugar powder as you want..take two or three eggs to

make tasty tower cake..now add some flour into the eggs...Beat all the ingredients

together..now its time to bake our delicious and tasty cake intoo the oven....

In the process,be aware that you don't burn your hand.. after the baking step,its

time to decor our cake by adding multiple items into your cake...you can decorate

your cake by adding toppings of jammies,icing,food colouring,fruits,cream or flowers..

serve your delicious cake after lunch or dinner...try this cake baking receipe at your

home,resturant,bakery or in any place you want..share your experience in reveiws..

Features of the game....

*learn how to bake delicious bakery item at home

*mouth watering cake receipe

*help Mia!to bake cake in her kitchen

*variety of cakes you want to bake

*decore your cake by adding multiple mouth watering products

Bake your Delicious bakery cake at home to become a Chef Master..Yumm Yummmy Tasty

baked cake are ready to Eat..

Enjoy these Real Recipe Cake Maker & Decorate - Girls Games freely at home..

Search for "Kids GamesOn" for more free Kids games for you to Play!

Contact us: kidsgameon1@gmail.com

Visit our Youtube Chanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqbo5ZSzFHaK-SKN66UErpQ

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.2

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

