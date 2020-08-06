Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Real Madrid Wallpapers | HD Backgrounds for Android

By Nca Foundation Free

Developer's Description

By Nca Foundation

Real Madrid Wallpapers | HD Backgrounds is the best App for personalize your android app.

This app will give you a lot of awesome images of Real Madrid CF for players, pride symbol, stadion images and many more.

Touch, hold and move / adjust the display to your liking on the wallpaper.

Disclaimer:

"The wallpaper used in this application is intended for aesthetic purposes and is an unofficial fan application. All images are copyright of the owner of their perspective.

Copyright infringement is not intended, and requests to delete one or more or all images / logos / names will be done ".

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now