Real Madrid Wallpapers | HD Backgrounds is the best App for personalize your android app.

This app will give you a lot of awesome images of Real Madrid CF for players, pride symbol, stadion images and many more.

Touch, hold and move / adjust the display to your liking on the wallpaper.

Disclaimer:

"The wallpaper used in this application is intended for aesthetic purposes and is an unofficial fan application. All images are copyright of the owner of their perspective.

Copyright infringement is not intended, and requests to delete one or more or all images / logos / names will be done ".