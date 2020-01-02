X

Real Grizzly Bear Hunting Calls & Sounds for iOS

By Feng Zhou $2.99

Developer's Description

By Feng Zhou

35 unique high quality and effective Grizzly Bear Calls right in your pocket. You can play them individually.

The real Grizzly Bear calls app provides you REAL Grizzly Bear hunting calls at your fingertips. These Grizzly Bear calls are clear, crisp and recorded from REAL Grizzly Bear . 35 unique Grizzly Bear calls included. Connect the app to your speaker and amplifier system to play the Grizzly Bear hunting calls loud.

The grizzly bear is any North American subspecies of brown bear, including the mainland grizzly, Kodiak bear, peninsular grizzly, and the recently extinct California grizzly and Mexican grizzly bear.

Bluetooth Compatible.

Included Calls:

Grizzly Bear Roars & Huffs

Grizzly Bear Growls

Grizzly Bear Cub Distress

Rabbit Distress

Fighting Crows

Elk Chirps

Mouse Squeaker

Rat Distress

Bear Cub Grunts (2).mp3

Bear Cub Grunts.mp3

Bear Growls.mp3

Bear Grunts (2).mp3

Bear Grunts.mp3

bear hunt and growl.mp3

bear roar.mp3

Bear Roaring.mp3

Bear.mp3

Bear.wav

Bear1.wav

bearcubdistress.mp3

BearCubDistress.wav

beargrowl.mp3

BearGrowl.wav

bearsound.wav

Black Bear 2.mp3

Black Bear Chomping & Snorting.mp3

Black Bear Cub Distress.mp3

black bear sound.mp3

Black Bear Sow & Cub.mp3

Black Bear.mp3

blackbear.mp3

Brown Bear.mp3

Grizzly Bear Growl 2.mp3

Grizzly Bear Growl 3.mp3

Grizzly Bear Growl.mp3

grizzly bear sound.mp3

grizzlybear.mp3

mad polar bear.mp3

polar bear sound.mp3

polar.mp3

sounds_08-bear.mp3

the bear grunts.mp3

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
iOS
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

fuboTV Live

Free
Never miss a game with fuboTV live streaming right to your Apple device.
iOS
fuboTV Live

MLB.com At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
iOS
MLB.com At Bat

NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Free
Watch every game live with the official app of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and...
iOS
NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping