Live the life of a gangster in a city full of criminals and drugs. Drive around in your car or a motorcycle and collect ransom money from hostage families. Fight with dealers and collect money from them. Or just steal cars and bikes from people around you and start driving.

But be careful while doing these act of crimes as the cops will chase you. they will try their best to arrest you and put you in jail but use expert driving skills to save yourself. Fight and escape the chasing police cars and motorcycles and reach the safehouse as quickly as possible.

Use baseball bat to fight gang members that try to attack you and take your money. Destroy cars and other object using your baseball bat in this crime simulator game.

Download this newest fun game and become a criminal in battle against police and mafia.

Please give us your feedback in the reviews section so we can improve your gaming experience.