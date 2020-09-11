Join or Sign In

Real Frontline:Terrorist Shoot for iOS

By Hai Yen Ngo Free

Developer's Description

By Hai Yen Ngo

The terrorists have attacked on your basecamps; you have to fight against them to regain control of your army camps This is an army ops based game in which the mission is to fight against terrorism & eradicate terrorist enemy from your army camps

You wont have the help of other military units & SWAT teams, sniper 3d shoot assasin or sniper shooters in the battle zone but you are a one man army assassin. Save your base camp from terrorists shootdown and get its control back from enemy

In war games you have to use your shooting skills to fight in the deadly war against terrorism and shoot down terrorists Complete your shooting missions of killing enemy & strike sniper headshot. Army sniper mission is to kill each & every terrorist to get the control of the military basecamps

The enemy has also attacked the city and in order to reinforce peace you have to be a deadly shooter and a frontline commando ready for a deadly fight. The commando fps shooter game consists of commando strike fights with enemy

Complete your army mission in fps training zone action adventure game & be hero for the nation

Enjoy the 3d army shooting game with the thrill of fighting in a battlefront, let the adrenaline hit you with full force due to realistic shooting simulation

Features:

- The best of shooting games

- Free fps games

- No Wi-Fi offline game

- Unlimited ammo

- HD quality 3d graphics of the battlefront environment

- Fast, smooth movement & weapon controls for 3d shooting simulator

- Realistic shooting simulation

- Army Commando 3d shooting simulator

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
