Real Construction & Crane SIM for Android

By Fun Blocky Games Free

HARD WORK PAYS OFF WHEN YOU CONSTRUCT EPIC BIG CITY BUILDING IN THIS HEAVY CONSTRUCTION VEHICLE AND MIGHTY CRANE CONTROL SIMULATOR GAME

Real Construction & Crane SIM is the most advanced big city building simulator on Google Play! This amazing construction crane game and cargo truck simulator provides you with all the amazing aspects of being a hardworking constructor builder. If you are not afraid to get your hands dirty then becoming a hardworking constructor builder in this big city building simulator is perfect for you! This game is the most advanced one in its kind. Get the real heavy construction vehicle driving experience and mighty crane control feeling in this awesome city builder!

Get your hands dirty in this awesome city builder!

Real heavy construction vehicle driving!

Most advanced mighty crane control game!

Epic cargo truck simulator missions just for you!

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
