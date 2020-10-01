Join or Sign In

Real BMX Bicycle Racing & Extreme Quad Stunts for Android

By Dexstorm Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Dexstorm Studio

Get ready for the new game of cycling on the store the bicycle road racing championship and cycle stunts on impossible tracks in the city environment. Get ready to paddle your way through the detailed road tracks for a real bike racing epic battle. Satisfy your cycle racing fever with the best sports bicycles in & race against your rivals to win this ultimate bicycle championship race of 2017. Bicycle racing is one of the earliest forms of road racing and has most numbers of competitors, events, and spectators. Get ready to take another journey and enjoy an amazing bicycle ride around the beautiful city. This bicycle racing simulator 2017 gives you extreme offroad bicycle driving and luxury bicycle driving experience. The beautiful animations of bicycle accidents and bicycle stunts 2017 gives you realistic feel of off-road bicycle driving experience.

Xtreme BMX bicycle stunts game pro 2017 with insane and stunt action! Bury the competition as you drive through a variety of treacherous tracks while enjoying the realistic bike physics and fast-paced game play. Bicycle racing is sports cycle racing game, which tests your cycling skills.

In this racing simulator, you will ride your mountain cycle on city roads against your opponents. Win all the challenges as a professional racer in this race and show the world you are the master in the cycling race and sports city cycle racing game, there are the different level for riding and travel around the interesting mountain and offroad tracks. You will be playing the next level after finish the previous level of the cycle riding master simulation game. Carefully ride your heavy bicycle and dont hit the other obstacles if you crash with other chopper your mission will be failed and you will again start your mission.

Extreme Real Bicycle Racing & Stunts 2017 Simulator Game:

- Realistic bicycle racing Environment.

- 4 Different Environments snow,rain,city,offroad

- Real action & thrill on detailed race tracks.

- Smooth and easy gaming control.

- Latest and new models sports bicycles.

- Realistic sound effects & music.

- Amazing 3D Graphics.

- More Fun.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
