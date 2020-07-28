Join or Sign In

Reading Blubs: ABCs & Stories for iOS

By Blub Blub Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Blub Blub Inc.

Have you read a book with your preschooler today? Here's the thing: We recorded REAL KIDS who can do the reading with you and for you. They will read interactive stories with your child, ask all sorts of questions just like you would do it on a relaxed sunny day, fueled with imagination.

Reading to your child is the #1 activity that turns children in book lovers. It ignites your child's passion for reading and builds the foundation for literacy!

*** ARE YOU USING SPEECH BLUBS? *** This is our second app, and it's yours for free forever.

WHY READ WITH READING BLUBS?

- Real kids reading children stories aloud (VIDEO MODELLING - Scientifically proven)

- Screener for early literacy and DYSLEXIA potential

- A vast library of interactive stories

- Personalized lessons

- Engaging, kid-friendly interface

- Phonics

- Sight words

- Flap-book style interactions

- Questions about a story

- Letter tracing

- Letter-sound matching

- And much more

RECOMMENDED BY READING EXPERTS:

"This will get your child reading! I tried the content-rich app and all the literacy check-offs are in there. - Robert McKenzie MA, Early Literacy Specialist, NY, NY"

SPEECH THERAPISTS:

"Reading aloud to a child every day is crucial for language development. I see kids with speech and language difficulties, and I see there are no books in their homes. Reading Blubs can bridge that gap. - J. Lane, SLP"

PARENTS:

"This is how parents should read to their children every day! Thanks. My son has been using this since your very first prototype. He wanted to hear the same story every day several times. For weeks! Thanks for adding more stories!"

START TODAY - 7 DAY FREE TRIAL!

Use it for 15 minutes a day and watch the miracle. Try it for free. You can easily cancel any time during your free trial. This is the only program that teaches your child to read through stories. Expert-designed lessons on ABCs, sight words, and phonics for readers at every level.

Read our full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy here: https://readingblubs.com/legal

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
