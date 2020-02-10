X

Read'E is your all-in-one News App that serves a hub for the latest news headlines and the most interesting articles. Read'E allows you to stay up to date with the current world trends and is very easy to use.

APP FEATURES:

No Ads

Numerous topics (World, Sports, Lifestyle, Tech, Music, Movies, Food, Gaming etc.) to read articles from

Share articles with friends through email, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook etc.

Star articles to save for later reading

Switch themes for a better reading experience

Automatic news sync i.e. auto refresh

Watch trending videos

etc.

** Kindly give us a review, if you enjoy using Read'E. Thank you **

* Want to be part of Read'E as a news publisher or want a custom news app? Kindly contact the team *

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
