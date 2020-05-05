Maintain your work life balance, you can choose when to receive work calls and when not to.

You can take work calls on your personal phone whilst keeping your business calls, voicemail and SMS separate and secure.

Wave goodbye to carrying 2 phones and chargers when you are out of the office or away on business.

Removes the inconvenience of carrying two phones - one for personal use and one for business use.

Help the environment by reducing your tech waste.

Re:Call provides options for secure call recording for compliance, training and to improve customer experience.