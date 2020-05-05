Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Re:Call for Android

By TeleWare Plc Free

Developer's Description

By TeleWare Plc

Maintain your work life balance, you can choose when to receive work calls and when not to.

You can take work calls on your personal phone whilst keeping your business calls, voicemail and SMS separate and secure.

Wave goodbye to carrying 2 phones and chargers when you are out of the office or away on business.

Removes the inconvenience of carrying two phones - one for personal use and one for business use.

Help the environment by reducing your tech waste.

Re:Call provides options for secure call recording for compliance, training and to improve customer experience.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.4

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 2.3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now