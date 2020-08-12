Join or Sign In

Re:Alarm for iOS

By kids room Free

Developer's Description

By kids room

Record and set as an alarm sound.

Dad, get up!

Bow-wow

Please record freely.

Surely, you will be able to have a good morning awake ...

Music can also be set for the alarm clock.

Pre-installed cute voice too.

Corresponds to the days of the week and public holidays.

To weekday's alarm clock.

In order not to miss the weekly TV program.

At the time of the child's pick up.

Various usage can be done with easy setting such as etc.

* Holidays are correspondence only in Japan.

Snooze

5 minutes more ...

10 minutes more ...

Twice sleep is also comfortable.

Timer

Kitchen timer-like.

Ideal for cup noodles.

or more.

Although it is a basic alarm application, once you use it, it will definitely go away.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.1

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 2.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
