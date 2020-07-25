Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Rck_Ppr_Szrs for iOS

By Cheerbeard Free

Developer's Description

By Cheerbeard

You thought you already knew how to solve a conflict. You were wrong.

Get ready for Decision-Making 3.0 with Rck_Ppr_Szrs, the all-new, groundbreaking, high-tech, drone-deliverable, dispute-solving iMessage App from Cheerbeard.

FEATURES

* Rock

* Paper

BONUS FEATURES

* Scissors

APP HISTORY

Rock, Paper, Scissors was invented by Staples, Inc. in 1978 as part of a failed ad campaign. The goal of the campaign was twofold: to make people think that rocks were common office supplies they ought to purchase, and to divert attention from the negative publicity caused by Staples disastrous efforts to start a mail order Sushi-of-the-Month Club. Nowadays, most people barely remember this inauspicious beginning, and Rock, Paper, Scissors has evolved into a powerful tool for resolving disputes between two people or nation-states.

Until recent technological innovations, folks and diplomats had to use their own hands when engaging in Rock, Paper, Scissors-style decision making. The process of contorting ones hands into strange shapes that barely resemble a rock, a piece of paper, or a pair of scissors was difficult, emotionally draining, and dangerous. Injuries related to Rock, Paper, Scissors peaked in the summer of 1992 and have been on the decline in recent years due to an aggressive response from the CDC, including the multi-million dollar Just Say No 2 Ro-Sham-Bo marketing effort that discourages kids under the age of 18 from getting started with Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Now, thanks to your friends at Cheerbeard, anyone, even youths, can use the fully technological Rck_Ppr_Szrs iMessage App to safely play this beloved and infinitely useful game. Instead of attempting complicated hand gymnastics, you play by simply tapping your phones screen. Youll resolve all manner of disputes, such as which movie to attend or whether or not to allow a country into the Eurozone, without even getting off the toilet. Best of all, youll never break a hand or die by playing Rck_Ppr_Szrs, unless you play it while driving, in which case you will definitely die.

ALTERNATE (AND SOMEWHAT MORE ACCURATE) HISTORY

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rockpaperscissors

WHATS WITH THE NAME?

To make "Rock Paper Scissors" harder to pronounce and weirder to look at, we've removed all the vowels and connected the words with underscores. Also, it looks more technological. We even threw a Z in there because why not. Our business plan is to be more successful than Flickr by removing more vowels than they did.

SHAMELESS SELF-PROMOTION

If you like Rck_Ppr_Szrs, or even if you dont, check out these other artisanal apps from Cheerbeard:

Hipster Stuff: https://appstore.com/hipsterstuff

Letter Love: https://appstore.com/letterlove

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, raise a clan, and compete for victory in epic Clan Wars.
iOS
Clash of Clans

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Kingdom Rush HD

Free
One of the most engaging TD games we've played on an iPad.
iOS
Kingdom Rush HD

Catan Classic

$4.99
Compete with up to four players for most settlements.
iOS
Catan Classic

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now