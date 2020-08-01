Join or Sign In

Raven's Wand AR for iOS

By Atticus Digital Free

Developer's Description

By Atticus Digital

Based on the Fantasy Trilogy Dark Raven Chronicles by author Steve Hutton, this Augmented Reality App will introduce you to Silver-fist, lord of all Thunder-sprites. He will request your help and you will be tested through a series of quests.

Choose to continue and you will meet the Dragons Hethra and Halla; you will need to outsmart the dark forces of the Illuminata should they capture you and more...

On successful completion of these Quests you may be able to partner with your very own Thunder-sprite.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.99

General

Release August 1, 2020
Date Added August 1, 2020
Version 1.99

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

