March boldly forward in Raven's Path, a real-time tactical RPG featuring hand-drawn pixel art. Swipe your personalized army across the battle grid in strategic fast paced battles!
Engage in strategic real-time battles featuring the most responsive mobile controls on the market.
Spanning 25+ hours of gameplay, become the master of the fastest tactical RPG ever made.
With countless items to collect, construct an army as unique as your fingerprint.