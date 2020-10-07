Tired of trying to keep up with always-changing exchange rates? Let we do the rate watching for you.

A free, fast, flexible, simple currency exchange rate alert app. Currency exchange rates for over 150+ currencies with live ticker. Simply set up rate alerts for the currency you would like to watch and your desired exchange rate. Once the current exchange rate reaches the right value, we'll send you a push notification immediately.

By using our live exchange rate ticker and rate charts, you can stay ahead of Forex market trends and make the most of your spending money. It is also possible to check historical data to analyze currency exchange rate trends over a period of a month.

Rate Alert app shows you all the information you need in one single screen:

1) Latest currency exchange rates of the world

2) Currency exchange rates charts

3) Interested currency pairs

4) Rapid search for desired currency via country name or currency code

Key features include:

1. Live exchange rate ticker (all Forex markets)

2. Create custom price alerts with our beautiful UI

3. Get alerts as push notifications 24/7

4. Live currency charts

5. Real-time Forex rates

6. Always up to date currency exchange rates (SELL rates)

7. Minimalist design with a clean and fresh interface

8. Flags of countries for all currencies

9. No Login/Signup needed. (We don't collect your personal information, we focus on giving you the best experience.)

10. Ability to select priority currencies that will always be at the top.

Rate Alert app could be used for international travel, shopping, or personal and business use, providing you with the live mid-market rates on just a tap!

If you have any questions or found any currency missing or not working or want to report a bug, please contact us: info@ratealert.xyz