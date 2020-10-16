Join or Sign In

Rasmus & Lili Africa for iOS

By OOBLAB $1.99

Developer's Description

By OOBLAB

With Rasmus & Lili, discover the second largest continent in the world: Africa!

Full of fun games and interactions to discover all the riches of Africa: many animals such as giraffes, the lion, lemurs of Madagascar ... The meeting of Masais and their traditions, the Sahara desert, the pyramids of Egypt, the Nile, Kilimanjaro, Victoria Falls and many other wonders

Rasmus & Lili in Africa offers 15 interactive games, photos and audios to learn about other peoples and other places in the world, fostering curiosity and appreciation of the diversity of cultures and natural resources around the world.

> For children aged 3 and over

Features:

- 15 fun interactive games

- An exciting journey for children aged 3 and over

- Learn more about Africa: its cultures, traditions, geography, animals and more!

- Adventures to live with Rasmus & Lili

- Develop your child's motor skills

- Touch animals and other images to discover animated surprises

- Enjoy audio content in your native language: available in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese

- A voiceover accompanies the child on his fun and educational journey

- Photographs of the landscapes and peoples of Africa to experience a realistic immersion.

- Without ads

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (8th generation), iPad (8th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

