With Rasmus & Lili, discover the second largest continent in the world: Africa!

Full of fun games and interactions to discover all the riches of Africa: many animals such as giraffes, the lion, lemurs of Madagascar ... The meeting of Masais and their traditions, the Sahara desert, the pyramids of Egypt, the Nile, Kilimanjaro, Victoria Falls and many other wonders

Rasmus & Lili in Africa offers 15 interactive games, photos and audios to learn about other peoples and other places in the world, fostering curiosity and appreciation of the diversity of cultures and natural resources around the world.

> For children aged 3 and over

Features:

- 15 fun interactive games

- An exciting journey for children aged 3 and over

- Learn more about Africa: its cultures, traditions, geography, animals and more!

- Adventures to live with Rasmus & Lili

- Develop your child's motor skills

- Touch animals and other images to discover animated surprises

- Enjoy audio content in your native language: available in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese

- A voiceover accompanies the child on his fun and educational journey

- Photographs of the landscapes and peoples of Africa to experience a realistic immersion.

- Without ads