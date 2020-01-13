X

Raqeb Water & Liquids Meter for Android

Now stay updated with your tank's water or liquid level where ever you go.

Raqeb is a complete solution for monitoring the measurement of water or liquid tanks. It has an electronic device composed of high quality materials.

This app is designed to be used with e-sealed Liquid Level Measurement device which is available on http://e-sealed.com/en/portfolio/water-level-measurement-system.

Measuring Device Specifications:

Low cost.

Very easy installation.

Available in Wi-Fi or GPRS.

Highly accurate sensor (1% maximum error).

Made of high quality material makes the device dust proof and waterproof.

Application Specification:

The application is available in Arabic and English language.

Ability to monitor any number of tanks at same time.

Real time measurement.

Custom alarm using notifications.

Ability to set different alarm point for each tank.

Contact us now to get the device and enjoy with our solution.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
