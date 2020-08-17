This is an exclusive Mobile Application for Rao's Junior Colleges.

Rao's Junior College application is for Exclusive Online Learning & Student can take the exam any time, anywhere.

Students can now practice online for JEE, EAMCET & NEET in real-time simulation.

Using this, Students can now take simulated online exams, unlimited tests and college assignments simultaneously.

Parents can view the progress, assessments and student analytics instantly.

Salient Features :

1. Class Assignments

2. Online Exams

3. Test Series

4. Grand Master Test

5. Revisit your basics

6. Enables Forward and Backward Learning

7. Entire JEE foundation Practice

8. Class Wise, Subject Wise, Chapter wise Practice

9. Unlimited JEE foundation Tests

10. Class Wise, Subject Wise, Chapter wise Tests

11. Online Exam performance reports

12. Deep learning insights and Analytics

13. Previous Papers

14. Notifications

Happy Learning!

- Rao's Junior College.