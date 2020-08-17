Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Rao's Junior College for Android

By CloudEdz Private Limited Free

Developer's Description

By CloudEdz Private Limited

This is an exclusive Mobile Application for Rao's Junior Colleges.

Rao's Junior College application is for Exclusive Online Learning & Student can take the exam any time, anywhere.

Students can now practice online for JEE, EAMCET & NEET in real-time simulation.

Using this, Students can now take simulated online exams, unlimited tests and college assignments simultaneously.

Parents can view the progress, assessments and student analytics instantly.

Salient Features :

1. Class Assignments

2. Online Exams

3. Test Series

4. Grand Master Test

5. Revisit your basics

6. Enables Forward and Backward Learning

7. Entire JEE foundation Practice

8. Class Wise, Subject Wise, Chapter wise Practice

9. Unlimited JEE foundation Tests

10. Class Wise, Subject Wise, Chapter wise Tests

11. Online Exam performance reports

12. Deep learning insights and Analytics

13. Previous Papers

14. Notifications

Happy Learning!

- Rao's Junior College.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now