Ranchdale: township & village 2 farming games in 1 for Android

By Game Garden Free

By Game Garden

Are you ready to build your own farm and live the village life? Ranchdale is a new farming casual village and city building simulator game that needs a mayor with a big heart. The villagers are ready to help the city mayor feel at home on the farm and get him acquainted with peculiarities of village life. Their exciting farm stories will brighten up your evening and help you learn more about your dream farm city and grow farming capabilities.

The possibilities in Ranchdale: farm and city building farm story are endless:

- Build your own village with lots of beautiful houses, farms and buildings and invite villagers to your farm city, each of them unique and with a helpful profession. Expand your farm and improve your garden to make your village prosperous!

- Run your own farming business! Hire villagers on the farm, the pasture, and in eco-factories.

- Breed and raise farm animals, feed them, farm and harvest crops to obtain farm products;

- Use your time-management experience to harvest fresh ingredients in your garden and cook rustic dishes with family recipes;

- Get to know the citizens better, fulfill their requests, and discover the story of your tiny city;

- Decorate the city, farm and garden, upgrade your farmhouse to build the best village!

The mayors discretion will bring prosperity back to the city and make the villagers, cows and chickens happy once again. Breathe new life into the farm city and reach new heights together with the villagers!

Being the town mayor is as easy as it is fun! The villagers fascinating stories recount the citys history, and good neighbors are always there to help. A perfect farm with happy animals coupled with small ecological village factories will bring true satisfaction from managing the city. You will definitely enjoy this city building and farming game!

Build the farm of your dreams!

What's new in version 0.0.540

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 0.0.540

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
