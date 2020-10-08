Welcome to Rambo's Takeaway in Newtownards.

Located on Castle Street, we are famous for our delicious Pizza, Pasta, Burgers and Kebabs.

We offer a local delivery service and we are opening seven days a week.

Try our delicious Pizza available in 10'', 12'' and 14''. You can choose from one of our favourites or create your own from a range of toppings.

We have great value Meal Deals which are very popular with our regular customers. Look out for our excellent Kids Meals.

Our Kebabs, Beef Burgers, Chicken Burgers and Steak Burgers are all made with the finest fresh ingredients.

Dowload our App for the cheapest and easiest way to place your order.