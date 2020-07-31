Sign in to add and modify your software
Decorate your photos with these incredible frames, choose a photo from the gallery or take a photo with the camera, then apply the frame that you like and you can save the photo, share with friends or upload to social networks Facebook, Twitter , email etc ...
Features:
- User friendly interface
- Select a photo from the gallery or take photos using camera.
- Multiple stylish photo frames for any picture.
- Apply multiple effects to your images.
- Adjust position, size, angle of your photo by just finger gestures.
- Save your image to Gallery.
- Share your creations via Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, email, and other social networks.
- Easy to use.