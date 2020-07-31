This Ramadan, be sure to greet your family and friends a happy Ramadan. Send these Ramadan stickers to wish your friends and family a Happy Ramadan or Ramadan Mubarak. These Ramadan wishes messages include inspirational and heartwarming wishes for a prosperous celebration of the divine occasion.

Ramadan & Eid Stickers is the best iMessage App that includes stickers for celebrating Ramadan & Eid Fitr. Be this first to send your friends those amazing Stickers.

To use iMessage App:

1. Open Messages, tap , and enter a contact or tap on an existing conversation.

2. Tap , then tap .

3. Tap in the lower-left corner to open the app drawer.

4. Tap the app to open it. If you want to add a sticker, touch and hold a sticker, then drag it to the message bubble.

