Ramadan & Eid Stickers for iOS

By Mohammad Masri $0.99

By Mohammad Masri

This Ramadan, be sure to greet your family and friends a happy Ramadan. Send these Ramadan stickers to wish your friends and family a Happy Ramadan or Ramadan Mubarak. These Ramadan wishes messages include inspirational and heartwarming wishes for a prosperous celebration of the divine occasion.

Ramadan & Eid Stickers is the best iMessage App that includes stickers for celebrating Ramadan & Eid Fitr. Be this first to send your friends those amazing Stickers.

To use iMessage App:

1. Open Messages, tap , and enter a contact or tap on an existing conversation.

2. Tap , then tap .

3. Tap in the lower-left corner to open the app drawer.

4. Tap the app to open it. If you want to add a sticker, touch and hold a sticker, then drag it to the message bubble.

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

