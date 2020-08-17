Join or Sign In

Ram Booster & Junk cleaner for Android

By Automation Tools Free

Developer's Description

By Automation Tools

Ram Booster - Memory optimize is the fast phone cleaner tool to clean all types of junk files (Residual junk files, system junk, cache junk, log files, temporary files). Master in free up phone storage space and cleaning Ram. Increase more speed with advance task manager for super fast and optimum performance.

Ram Booster - Memory optimize Key Functions:

Ram Booster - Memory optimize is a cache cleaner and phone cleaner it helps free up your storage space by removing junk, residual and cache files which slows down your phone.

With our professional cache cleaner and phone cleaner, you can also free up much more space from cleaning cache data from social apps such as Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram without worrying about deleting the wrong files.

Junk File cache Cleaner- Clean all types of junk files to free up storage and

The junk file cache cleaner and phone cleaner can clean up cache and junk files that take up your memory and storage space, which can help boost and optimize your phone's speed and performance.

(e.g. Residual files, cache files, temp files, obsolete APKs and other big files.)

RAM Booster (ram cleaner)

Boost speed to improve the performance and RAM of your phone, boost your games to make them run smoothly.

One Tap Boost helps speed up phone by freeing up RAM. After boosting your mobile, you can run a speed test to see how much faster it is.

Ram Booster - Memory optimize cleans junk files and free up RAM to prevent your phone from running slow and lagging! With this lite tool, no root access is required to boost phone. it is the most powerful phone cleaner

Battery Booster (charger booster)

Ram Booster - Memory optimize helps to save battery power and extend battery life by hibernating running apps.

Stop background running apps to save power, extend battery life & cooler also cool down battery within battery saving.

battery boosters and fast charger booster

Other features

Small

Ultra-small installation package, making Speed and phone cleaner a relatively simple Android application. Despite being small and simple, Speed packs more power than any other booster apps, ensuring that your phone is always at optimal performance.

Fast

Ram Booster - Memory optimize can optimize and speed up your Android phone with just 1-tap. Ram Booster - Memory optimize can also scan your phone for cache and junk files it is also a phone cleaner, and have them cleaned up to greatly improve your phone's processing speed.

Simple

Ram Booster - Memory optimize's user interface is simple and intuitive, making it user-friendly and easy to clean cache and junk files to free up your phone's RAM.

Ram Booster - Memory optimize improves your device's performance, clean up cache and junk files, boosts processing speed and it's completely FREE!

Install Speed now and you can enjoy a faster and speedier phone with just 1-tap!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

